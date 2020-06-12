Police Investigate Woman Making Racist, Anti-Asian Threats Around Southern California Town
Police in Torrance, California told the public Friday that they’re investigating multiple reports of a woman roving the city and subjecting people to racist tirades. Thanks to a license plate number, they said they have identified the woman as a 56-year-old Long Beach resident name Lena Hernandez and are now weighing charges against her. One such diatribe, caught on video in a local park, shows her screaming, “Next time you talk to me like that, you’re gonna get your ass kicked by my family, and they’re going to fuck you up!...Go back to whatever fucking Asian country you belong in...Don’t you ever say ‘Oh Jesus’ to me when I want to use the stairs, you little bitch.” The woman and the filmer had reportedly bumped into one another on a set of park stairs. One person described a similar experience where the unidentified woman called him a “Chinaman” and told him to “go home.” Another reported being assaulted by the woman in October 2019 at a nearby mall. Ted Lieu, the city’s Democratic representative, wrote on Twitter, “You know what’s sort of cool? The good and decent people of Torrance repeatedly elected an Asian-American.” The mayor of Torrance said, “Conduct like that displayed on the video cannot be tolerated.”