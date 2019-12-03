Police Investigating Anti-Semitic Graffiti at D.C. Synagogue
Police in Washington, D.C. are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti found at a historic synagogue, The Washington Post reports. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew told the newspaper officers were investigating instances of anti-Semitic markings—which were reportedly carved into a door and drawn on a stairwell at Sixth & I synagogue. The word “JEW” was carved into a door and swastikas were drawn on a staircase in red ink.
In a Monday afternoon email to members, Rabbis Shira Stutman, Aaron Potek and Jesse Paikin wrote that the damage was “minimal” and was able to be “fixed quickly.” However, the rabbis said they were “not surprised by this happening” due to the “current climate.” “In these moments, it’s important to remember that it is not a shame but an honor to be a Jew,” they wrote. “We can and will respond to this hateful act with open doors, in resilience and spirit, living Jewish lives of joy, optimism, and pride.”