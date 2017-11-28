Police Investigating Lil Peep’s Overdose Death

CHEAT SHEET
Police are investigating this month’s apparent overdose death of rapper Lil Peep, TMZ reported Tuesday. Law enforcement is reportedly looking into whether Xanax he took the night of his death may have been laced with fentanyl, an incredibly strong synthetic drug. Police are also investigating text messages from a woman who was reportedly on the rapper’s tour bus shortly before he died two weeks ago. The woman allegedly texted friends that “GBC [Lil Peep] high af because of me and my friend lol” and that “He passed the f*** out my brother called and I tried to get him to say hi to my brother but he wouldn’t wake up.”