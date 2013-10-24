Police Kill 13-Year-Old Boy

CHEAT SHEET
A Northern California community is reeling after sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a 13-year-old boy carrying a pellet gun, which closely resembled an assault rifle. Andy Lopez was reportedly asked multiple times to drop the weapon, but instead raised it in the deputies’ direction. Police say his back was turned to them and they didn’t realize he was a young boy. The pellet gun looked remarkably similar to an AK-47 assault rifle, so when the teen turned and aimed it towards them, they opened fire. The unnamed deputies have been placed on administrative leave.