Police Kill Two Men at Two Different Walmarts

Police shot and killed suspects in Walmarts in two different states on Saturday. According to KTVU, cops in San Leandro, California, responding to a robbery call encountered a man with a baseball bat, used their Tasers on him, and then fatally shot him—even though they reportedly determined there was no robbery in progress. Meanwhile, police in Raytown, Missouri, reported that cops were summoned after an armed man entered a Walmart there and they shot him dead, according to KMBC. Few other details were available about the incidents.