Police: Kim Jong Nam Suspect Thought It Was a TV Prank

At least one of the women arrested for suspected involvement in the Kuala Lumpur airport murder of Kim Jong Nam—the estranged brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un—was allegedly duped into the crime by being told she was participating in a TV comedy show prank, according to Indonesia's national police chief. The authorities in Indonesia, the woman's home country, are in communication with Malaysian officials. According to the police chief, Tito Karnavian, the woman—identified as Siti Aisyah, 25—was paid to be involved in farcical pranks where she and another woman allegedly convinced men to close their eyes and then sprayed the participants with water. “Such an action was done three or four times and they were given a few dollars for it, and with the last target, Kim Jong Nam, allegedly there were dangerous materials in the sprayer,” Karnavian said. “She was not aware that it was an assassination attempt by alleged foreign agents.”