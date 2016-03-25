Police Knew Where Abdeslam Was for 3 Months

CHEAT SHEET
Police in a city just north of Brussels reportedly knew information that could've led to the location of suspected ISIS terrorist Salah Abdeslam for several months but did not pass it along to Brussels officials. Mechelen Police Chief Yves Bogaerts said: “Unfortunately, a mistake has been made within my team. [A] colleague… forgot to pass on the information of the dossier.” He added that the information was not "deliberately withheld." Belgian media wrote that the department had the information in December 2015. Abdeslam, one of the main suspects in November's Paris attacks, was arrested last week.