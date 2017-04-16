Police: Man Broadcast Murder on Facebook Live

Cleveland police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly broadcast video of himself apparently shooting and killing another man on Facebook Live on Sunday. In the video, which Steve Stephens allegedly posted at roughly 3 p.m. local time, Stephens is shown exiting a white car and declaring that he is going to kill someone, apparently at random.
“Find me somebody I’m about to kill, I’m gonna kill this guy right here,” Stephens is heard saying behind the camera. “The older dude.” Stephens then approaches an older man on a nearby sidewalk, asking him to "do me a favor" by saying the name "Joy Lane." Before firing a single, apparently fatal shot, Stephens is heard to say "Joy Lane—she's the reason this is about to happen to you."
Police have identified the victim as Robert Goodwin Sr., age 74.
Video of the apparent slaying, which occured in the city’s Glenville neighborhood on East 93rd Street, south of I-90, remained live on Facebook for nearly three hours before being taken down. In a subsequent video, Stephens claimed to have already killed 13 people, and to be “working on the 14th as I speak.”
"Just killin' motherfuckers, man," Stephens says, addressing the camera phone in front of him. "All because of this bitch named Joy Lane. You know, she pushed me to my pushing point, man. I was living over there with her, woke up Friday and just couldn't take it anymore and I just left."
“People would come to me with their problems, I would deal with my problems everyday,” Stephens continues. “But when it comes to my problems, nobody gives a fuck. It’s like I’m always the bad guy, no matter what the fuck I do, people always making it out on me... Innocent people about to die today. Hopefully I’m going to try and kill as many people as I can and be on death row or whatever the case may be. I just don’t give a fuck no more. I’m beat, I’m tired, you know.”
In a statement, the Cleveland Police Department said those killings have yet to be confirmed. "Cleveland Police are currently investigating a homicide at 635 E. 93rd [Street]," CPD said. "Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified."
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Police Chief Calvin Williams urged Stephens to turn himself in, calling the shooting "senseless."
“Right now there are two families out there hurting: [The victim’s] family and of course there are people out there who care about Steve and want to see this not go any further," Williams said. “We’ve brought everything to bear on this, from our federal partners, our state and local partners, and everybody is out there looking for Steve. We want this to end with as much peace as we can bring to this right now."
At the same press conference, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson spoke directly to Stephens, telling him that “he need not do anymore harm to anybody, any innocent people. Whatever concerns or problems that he’s having, we’re here to have a conversation with him.”
A Facebook spokesperson condemned the shooting, calling it "horrific."
"This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook," the spokesperson told a local reporter. "We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety."
Police described Stephens as a 6'1" black male, weighing 244 pounds with a shaved head and a full beard. At the time of the alleged slaying, Stephens was wearing a dark blue and grey or black-striped polo shirt and driving a white Ford Fusion. CPD described Stephens as "armed and dangerous."