Police: No DNA on Buried O.J. Knife

Los Angeles police were testing a folding buck knife that was discovered buried on O.J. Simpson’s former Rockingham estate, but officials reportedly hit a dead end when the knife contained no traceable DNA. The microbes in the soil would probably have degraded any DNA that was on the knife, officials said. The knife was reportedly unearthed years ago—perhaps during the 1998 demolition of the home—and was kept by a LAPD cop until recently. An acquaintance of the now-retired officer told the authorities about the weapon and it was seized by officers. Simpson was acquitted in 1995 for the grisly stabbing deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.