Cop Charged in Shooting of Unarmed Man at Chicago Subway Stop
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Chicago cop Melvina Bogard has been charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct in the February 2020 shooting of an unarmed man at a CTA Red Line station. Ariel Roman had been traveling on a northbound train, walking from car to car in violation of a city ordinance, when he got out at the Grand station and was confronted by Bogard and her partner, Bernard Butler. A video recorded by a passerby shows Roman being wrestled to the ground as he resists arrest. The 34-year-old then managed to get back up, at which point he was shot in the stomach by Bogard, who then fired another shot at his back as he tried to run up a nearby escalator. The video of Roman’s arrest went viral online, leading many to call for the officers to be fired.
Roman was initially charged for resisting arrest and carrying an illegal amount of marijuana in his backpack. However, the state attorney decided no to prosecute him. A spokesperson for the CPD said that it would be “insensitive” to charge Roman “given the totality of the circumstances and the department’s significant level of concern around this incident.”