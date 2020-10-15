Police Projectile Exploded Man’s Eyeball at Lakers Celebration
HORRIFIC
The LAPD shot hard-foam projectiles at crowds on Sunday night as they celebrated the Lakers’ NBA win and paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, according to the Los Angeles Times. One of these projectiles shattered a 22-year-old’s eye socket, ripped apart his tear duct, and literally “exploded” his eyeball according to doctors. He has since had to go to extensive reconstruction surgery and will either have to lose his entire eye or keep it in without any eyesight whatsoever. Another man, a photographer who was taking a picture of the celebration when police randomly shot him in the mouth, lost eight teeth. Another man, who was watching the celebration from a distance, was shot in the face by a projectile that caused a fracture around his right eye and a laceration across his cheek. Police declared the celebration unlawful and said “less lethal” projectiles are an effective way to disperse violent crowds.