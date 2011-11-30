Police Raid Occupy L.A., Philly (Photos)

Two of America’s final big Occupy encampments have come down after police raids early Wednesday in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. About 200 people were arrested in L.A., where police brought in bomb-sniffing dogs and used a cherry-picker to remove protesters from trees. The L.A. encampment had been the largest in the country after New York’s was dismantled. In Philadelphia, 40 protesters were arrested and two police officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.