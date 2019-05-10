Police Release Body-Cam Footage of Maryland Cop Using the N-Word

Police in Montgomery County in Maryland released body-cam footage Thursday from a white officer after a cell phone video uploaded to Instagram showed him using the n-word while questioning several young men, calling the incident “disturbing,” The Washington Post reports. The unidentified female officer can be heard saying, “Y’all n-----s been tryin’ to something,” toward the end of the roughly 12-minute video taken while officers were investigating a possible trespassing at a McDonald’s in Silver Spring, police said. Another woman’s voice on the video called her a “racist.” The officer claimed she was repeating what another person in the group had told her. “Nope, that’s a quote, those were your words,” the other woman said. “The matter brought to our attention today is disturbing and contrary to our department’s values and our overarching mission to fairly and impartially serve our community,” the Montgomery Police Department said in a statement. “The statements observed on the social media video clip are contrary to our extensive training curriculum that include implicit bias training and other training programs to ensure fair, unbiased, and non-discriminatory policing in our community. We sincerely regret the disturbing nature of this video. We understand the pain such language causes the entire community.”