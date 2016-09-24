Police Release Keith Scott Video

Charlotte, North Carolina police released video showing officers shooting and killing Keith Scott, but the video does not clearly show what object he was holding in his hand. The bodycam footage shows officers surrounding Scott's vehicle as he exits. Moments later he is shot dead.
Police also released photos of Scott's handgun, holster, and a marijuana blunt.
Scott's wife released her own cell-phone video she recorded during the encounter on Friday. In it, she is heard telling police her husband has a traumatic brain injury but not a gun.
Police chief Kerr Putney said Saturday "I now have assurance that there is no adverse impact the investigation" with the release of the video. (The investigation has been handed over to the State Bureau of Investigation.) Putney's decision came after days of calls from Scott's family, protesters, Charlotte's mayor, and both presidential candidates to show the tapes.