GRUESOME
Police Report Details How ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Charles Levin Died After Falling into a Ravine
A new police report released outlines gruesome new details about the ultimate end of 70-year-old ‘Seinfeld’ actor Charles Levine, whose body was found a steep ravine in a mountainous area of Oregon in July. The report from Oregon’s Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says the remains of Levin’s pug Boo-Boo Bear were found inside his Orange Fiat, which had become stuck on a rough road about four miles from the nearest asphalt highway. Police found Levin’s naked, badly decomposed remains at the bottom of a steep ravine. “There were signs of animal scavenging likely in the form of turkey vultures as there was evidence of bird feces on and around the body,” the police report states, according to USA Today. Police said their own search and rescue vehicle was damaged from traversing the same road Levin’s car got stuck on. The cause of death was ruled as an accident.