Police Report Filed After MyPillow Guy Says He Was ‘Attacked’ at Hotel
‘IT HURTS A LITTLE BIT’
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell repeatedly told the crowd at his “cyber symposium” on Thursday that he had been “attacked” the night before at his hotel in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “I’m OK. It hurts a little bit. I just want everyone to know all the evil that’s out there,” Lindell said from the stage of the event, hinting that antifa or other leftist agitators were responsible.
After initially saying they hadn’t received a report of the attack, Sioux Falls police announced on Thursday afternoon that a report had been filed after officers visited Lindell about the incident. According to the report, an assault allegedly occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at Lindell’s hotel. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Thursday was the last day of Lindell’s symposium, which he long touted would “irrefutably” prove that China used voting machines to flip millions of votes and steal the election from Donald Trump. On Wednesday evening, however, Lindell’s lead “cyber expert” admitted they had no such data to back up their wild claims.