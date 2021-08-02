California Mom Fatally Shot in Front of 6-Year-Old Daughter Could Be Case of Mistaken Identity

Read it at CNN
Police believe the death of a California mom who was fatally shot in her car while her 6-year-old child was in the backseat might have been the result of mistaken identify. Jacqueline Flores died Sunday, three days after being shot in the head in her parked car. A news release from the Fresno County Police reported that a bullet entered the back window where her little girl was sitting, but “fortunately, the child was not injured.” While police investigate the shooting, they’re asking the public to submit any videos or pictures that may help them identify those involved in Flores’s death. “This senseless act of violence may have been a case of mistaken identity,” police said, according to CNN.