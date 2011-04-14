CHEAT SHEET
    Police Search for Bodies Near Nuke Plant

    JAPAN

    Hiro Komae / AP Photo

    Even though a final plan for dealing with the severely damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant isn’t in place, officials say they’ll start searching for bodies near the complex. Police in protective gear are swarming the area, which has been off limits due to high radiation until now. They say they expect to find as many as 1,000 bodies within the 10 kilometer (6.2 miles) zone. Meanwhile, the government is expanding the 20-kilometer evacuation zone around the plant.

    Read it at BBC News