    Police Search for Vet in Ranger Killing

    SHOOTING

    Ed Troyer / AP Photo

    A massive search is on for a “person of interest” in yesterday's deadly shooting of park ranger Margaret Anderson at Mount Rainier National Park. Benjamin Colton Barnes, 23, is also wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday in a Seattle suburb that left four people wounded. Barnes, an Iraq war veteran, is believed to be heavily armed and wearing body armor. After shooting Anderson at a traffic stop and firing on deputies who came to assist her, the suspect fled into the park, which has since been locked down.

    Read it at CNN
