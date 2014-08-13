Police Shoot Another in Ferguson

CHEAT SHEET
Just a few days after the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, a St. Louis County Police officer shot and critically wounded a man on Tuesday night. The police say the man pointed a gun at the officer. The police were responding to a call about four to five to men armed with shotguns and wearing ski masks. When the police arrived, they saw the suspects running. When an officer approached one, the police say he pulled a handgun, so the officer fired.