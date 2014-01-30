Police Snag Happy Meal Heroin

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
McDonald’s did tell its employees to get a second job! A McDonald’s drive-thru employee was arrested Wednesday after undercover cops in Pittsburgh say they caught her selling heroin via a Happy Meal box. According to officials, “The way that the deals would happen is that the customer looking for heroin was instructed to go through the drive-thru and say, ‘I’d like to order a toy.' The customer would then be told to proceed to the first window, where they would be handed a Happy Meal box containing heroin.” Police said the accused, Shantia Marie Dennis, did include the requested toy with the heroin.