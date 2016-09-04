Police Threaten to Boycott 49ers Games

The Santa Clara police union threatened to boycott policing the stadium where the San Francisco 49ers play as a protest of quarterback Colin Kaepernick's criticism of police brutality in the United States. Chief Michael Sellers responded by asserting that they will put people's protection first and ensure a safe environment at the games. “The board of directors of the Santa Clara Police Officer’s Association has a duty to protect its members and work to make all of their working environments free of harassing behavior,” he wrote in a letter.