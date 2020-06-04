Police Union Bosses to Biden: You're Pissing Us Off

As protesters around the country demand large-scale criminal justice reform in response to the high-profile deaths of black people killed by law enforcement in recent years, Joe Biden’s public embrace of their platform has aggravated some of the most vocal and politically powerful organized labor organizations in the country: police unions.

Loyal supporters since Biden shepherded landmark crime legislation through Congress in the 1990s, police unions and their rank-and-file members are feeling increasingly alienated by the former vice president as the political winds have shifted—and as calls for permanent criminal justice reform have become Democratic orthodoxy.

“It just shows that he is a typical politician and just goes with whichever way the wind blows,” said Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, the second-largest labor union representing New York City Police Department officers. DiGiacomo told The Daily Beast that Biden—whom he once considered a reliable ally of police unions—has changed his stance on law enforcement issues to his political peril.