Police Urge Russell Brand Victims to Come Forward as BBC Launches Urgent Investigation
Scotland Yard has said it will continue speaking with the Sunday Times and Channel 4 about their investigation into Russell Brand sexual assault allegations after the comedian was accused of sexually assaulting four women between 2006 and 2013. The police wrote in a statement that they are speaking with the media outlets investigating the allegations to “ensure that any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police” as well as encouraging anyone who is a victim of sexual assault to contact the police. The police also commented in the statement that they “are aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault,” but that they have not received any reports about the allegations, which Brand has categorically denied. The BBC, where Brand worked as a presenter during the time of some of the alleged assaults, released a statement Sunday saying they are “urgently looking into the issues raised.”