Police Warn of Scam Linked to Nancy Guthrie Case

Scammers are grifting their way into the Nancy Guthrie case.

Authorities have warned the public not to fall for QR codes requesting money for the investigation into the disappearance of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that it was aware of QR codes circulating.

“PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation,” it said. “Please do not send money to people you do not know or scan QR codes requesting payment. If you see one of these posts, ignore it and report it. Stay alert and help spread the word.”

Pima County Sheriff’s Department on X

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told People magazine that they issued the advisory after a truck was spotted driving around Tucson, Arizona, showing an AI-altered image of a woman wearing a face mask and seeking assistance in the probe.

Guthrie has yet to be found since she was abducted from her Tucson home on February 1. Evidence from the scene included bloodstains confirmed to be hers and footage from a doorbell camera showing a masked individual tampering with the device prior to her disappearance.

Chilling photos taken by security cameras outside Nancy Guthrie's home were released by the FBI. FBI/FBI

The case has attracted several scammers looking to cash in on the family tragedy. In February, Derrick Anthony Callella was arrested after the FBI busted him for sending fake ransom notes to Guthrie’s daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

“Did you get the bitcoin we’re [sic] waiting on our end for the transaction,” one text read.

Callella, 42, pleaded guilty earlier this month. He will be sentenced on September 10 and faces a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

An FBI official earlier told Reuters that “none of the ransom notes are believed to be genuine” in the Guthrie case. Several of the notes demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin, a form of cryptocurrency, in exchange for information about the kidnapping.

In a statement on July 1, Savannah Guthrie told local Arizona news station KOLD News 13 that her family has not stopped searching for their mother.