Police Will ‘Review’ Allegations That Ghislaine Maxwell Trafficked Girls for Epstein in Britain
SECOND LOOK
Scotland Yard detectives will look again at claims that Ghislaine Maxwell groomed and trafficked young girls in the United Kingdom for the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The British socialite is being held at a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial for sex trafficking and other charges, but U.K. police had refused to open a formal investigation into her. The PA news agency said that the Yard had agreed to review allegations against Maxwell after a Channel 4 News investigation found more than half a dozen cases in which the pair were accused to have targeted young women in Britain. The Metropolitan Police said that it stood by a 2019 statement on the Maxwell case laying out the legal position that “any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the U.K.” However, it added: “We will always consider any new information and will review the information sent to us from Channel 4.”