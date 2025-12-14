Police Won’t Pursue Case Against Andrew in Victim Smear Campaign

Police in the United Kingdom have said they will take no further action against the ex-Prince Andrew over allegations that he asked his publicly funded security team to spy on Virginia Giuffre in an effort to fuel a smear campaign against her.

In October, the London-based Metropolitan police said they were “actively looking into” claims that Andrew, 65, had asked an officer to gather information on Giuffre in 2011.

Having now carried out their assessment, they have said in a statement that they will not be pursuing the case.

Virginia Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. Miami Herald/TNS

“This assessment has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct,” Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott said.

“In the absence of any further information, we will be taking no further action.”

In emails from 2011 leaked to the British press earlier this year, Andrew had allegedly told the then-Queen’s deputy press secretary that he had asked one of his close protection officers to obtain information on Giuffre.

Giuffre as seen in 2019. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The Mail on Sunday reported that Andrew gave his police officer Giuffre’s date of birth and Social Security number, while the Sunday Telegraph added that Andrew “sought to dig up dirt” on Giuffre. Allegedly, he told the officer that she had a criminal record, something her family has denied. There is no suggestion that the orders were complied with.

The messages were sent just hours before the infamous 2001 photo of Andrew with his arm around the then-17-year-old sex-trafficking victim of Jeffrey Epstein surfaced. In the background of that image is Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime business partner who is also a convicted sex trafficker.

Andrew, Giuffre, and Maxwell in 2001. Virginia Roberts Giuffre/Fair Use

The family of Giuffre, the outspoken survivor who died by suicide at age 41 in April, has said that they are “deeply disappointed” by the decision.

“While we have hailed the U.K.’s overall handling of the case of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor previously, today we feel justice has not been served,” they said in a statement.

“We continue to challenge the system that protects abusers, especially as more evidence comes to light that can hold people accountable.

“Our sister Virginia, and all survivors, are owed this much.”

Guiffre claimed that she was forced to have sex with the then-prince on multiple occasions, including in Maxwell’s London home when she was 17.

Melania Trump, Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck, and Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club in 2000. The party was also attended by Donald Trump. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Andrew has always denied the claims. However, his association with Giuffre has caused international uproar. In October, his brother, King Charles, stripped Andrew of his royal titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge, his longtime family home.

Ed Miliband, the UK’s Energy Secretary, said previously that the allegations were “deeply concerning” and should be investigated as it was “absolutely not the way that close protection officers should be used.”

Republic, a British campaign group, has called for an inquiry following the Met’s decision, saying that this is “the latest in a long line of royal accusations the police have refused to investigate.”

“If you’re a royal, you can get away with pretty much anything with few consequences,” Republic’s chief executive, Graham Smith, said.

“The police never interview the royals as suspects or witnesses and do the bare minimum to investigate accusations.

“The evidence of corruption and abuse would get anyone else into serious trouble.”

Andrew out for a morning ride at Windsor Castle, Sep. 2025 Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Andrew, who now goes by his common name, Mountbatten-Windsor, settled a civil sexual assault case with Giuffre in 2022 for an estimated $16.3 million, although he did not admit guilt.

In their statement, the Metropolitan Police added that they interviewed Giuffre in 2015 when they were first made aware of the sex-trafficking allegations involving Epstein and Maxwell.

However, they decided in 2016 that other authorities were better placed to pursue the case, a decision they have since stood by.

“As with any other matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention, including in any information resulting from the release of material in the U.S., we will assess it,” The police added.