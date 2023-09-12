Polish Performers Impersonate Musical Celebs… in Blackface
SUPER CRINGE
A Polish televised talent show has been smacked with backlash after some of its celebrity impersonators blatantly donned blackface to mimic major A-listers, and one of the white performers didn’t alter the lyrics to a song featuring the N-word. On Saturday, singer Kuba Szmajkowski performed an uncensored version of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” on the Polish version of Your Face Sounds Familiar, completely decked out in faux cornrows, a beard, and dark brown makeup. In the broadcast of the show, the performance went completely uncensored with the N-word being shouted from the stage, as an all-white troupe danced behind the Polish performer and a seemingly all-white audience applauded the production. Separately on the same episode, Polish actor Pola Gonciarz performed Beyoncé’s version of “If I Were a Boy” in dark makeup. “A subsequent internal investigation is underway and the appropriate measures will be taken,” a spokesperson from the parent company of Your Face Sounds Familiar said in a statement.