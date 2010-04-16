Polish Pilots 'Saw Crash Coming'

CHEAT SHEET
In the moments before the plane that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski crashed, it appears the crew knew what was coming: A black-box recording recovered from the plane shows that the pilots knew they were about to crash. “The crew was aware of the inevitability of the coming catastrophe, if only due to the plane shaking after the wings hit the trees,” said Poland’s chief prosecutor, Andrzej Seremet. Kaczynski and his wife, Maria, will be given a state funeral in Krakow on Sunday; Barack Obama plans to attend.