Politician Says ‘Gangster’ Trump Shouldn’t Be Allowed to Come to Canada

Canadian politician Charlie Angus delivered a blistering rebuke of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, claiming that Trump’s “authoritarian regime” means the U.S. and Canada are no longer allies.

Angus, who retired from parliament in March, went so far as to suggest that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney should consider uninviting Trump to the G7 Summit in Canada next week.

"We can't kid ourselves about the threat that's being posed by Donald Trump," Angus said at a news conference. "Carney is not inviting our nearest neighbor and friendly ally to join us in the G7. Prime Minister Carney is not inviting the leader of the free world to Canada. He is welcoming in Vladimir Putin's sock puppet, who will have the best seat in the key negotiations."

Charlie Angus speaks at a March event opposing President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Angus, 62, is a member of Canada’s New Democratic Party. He has been outspoken against Trump in recent months, particularly over the president’s seemingly abandoned desire to make Canada the 51st U.S. state.

The recently retired Angus attacked Trump for a solid 10 minutes before taking questions from the press. He made his reason for calling a news conference clear from the jump.

“This morning, I offer my deep concern, solidarity, and prayers of the people of California, who are out in the streets, unarmed, defending the rule of law against illegal kidnapping and deportation, and they’re being faced down by the military might of the United States Marines,” he said. “We’re not talking about creeping fascism here. This is full-on police state tyranny from the gangster president, Donald Trump, and this is the man who will soon be crossing our border to attend the G7 meetings in Canada.”

Angus referred to Trump as a “convicted felon,” a “sexual predator,” and as a man “who has threatened our nation’s sovereignty.” He claimed that he has received an outpouring of messages from Canadians who are upset that Trump is being invited to travel north of the border.

“The Prime Minister must state boldly that he will stand up against any attempts to interfere in Canada and to undermine, through academia or through American corporations that are in Canada, any DEI measures that are in Canada, because Canada is a nation of diversity, equity, and inclusion. This is what makes Canada a light in this new dark age of gangster regimes, and Trump is the gangster,” Angus said.

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Donald Trump in May that Canada "won’t be for sale, ever." Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Angus said he understands that Carney likely invited Trump to keep from further straining U.S.-Canadian relations. Still, he said the new leader has some serious thinking to do about how he deals with an emboldened MAGA 2.0.

Trump poses a “clear threat to American democracy, to Canadian sovereignty and to the international rule of law,” Angus said, adding that he has “made over 100 attacks on Canada” in his second term.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Angus called on Carney, a member of the Liberal Party of Canada, to work with those in his more progressive New Democratic Party to stand up to Trump.