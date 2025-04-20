Canadian Politician Thanks ‘Malignant Narcissistic Slug’ Trump for Uniting His Country

In a shocking twist, a Canadian politician had something nice to say about President Donald Trump... sort of.

Retiring Ontario MP and member of the New Democratic Party Charlie Angus appeared on the MeidasTouch podcast this weekend, and surprised everyone by taking the time to thank Trump for his work in bringing Canadians together.

Delivering his speech to host Ben Meiselas, Angus said, “Donald Trump, I’m going to say this once—and I might never say it again—I want to thank you. I want to thank you for bringing Canada together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, “It took a malignant narcissistic slug like you to make us put aside all our differences—all our regional fights, all our concerns with one another—and realize we actually had to stand up for something better: standing up for the rule of law, for democracy, for decency.”

Angus: Well, Donald Trump, I’m going to say this once—and I might never say it again—I want to thank you. I want to thank you for bringing Canada together.



It took a malignant narcissistic slug like you to make us put aside all our differences—all our regional fights, all our… pic.twitter.com/LDs6kETFPT — Acyn (@Acyn) April 19, 2025

Angus went on to hit out at Trump and his “incel gang” who are terrified of diversity, equity and inclusion, adding, “Your DEI nightmare? Well, we are your DEI nightmare, Donald. Canada will always be a country of diversity. We will always be a country of equity. We will always be a country of inclusion. And we will defend the rule of law.”

Canadians have been swift in their rejection of Trump’s suggestion that their country be turned into the United States’ “51st state,” with many Canadians living in the U.S. moving back home and selling their properties rather than continue to live in a country whose leader wants to annex theirs.

In addition, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has made it clear that Trump’s tariffs and the chaos they inflicted on global markets have soured Canada’s relationship with the U.S. beyond the point of no return. Addressing reporters earlier this month after Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day,” Carney said of the alliance, “Our old relationship of steadily deepening immigration with the United States is over.”

Trump, meanwhile, has backtracked on his previous statements about the U.S. taking over Canada, telling reporters aboard Air Force One late last month, “We don’t need energy from Canada. We don’t need lumber from Canada. We don’t need anything from Canada. I believe this will be the golden age of America.”