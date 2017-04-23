Poll: 96 Percent of Trump Voters Don’t Regret It

CHEAT SHEET
According to a new poll, 96 percent of Americans who voted for President Donald Trump do not regret their vote, but Trump’s approval rating is still historically low, sitting at 42 percent. The Washington Post-ABC News poll also found that Americans are questioning his temperament and judgment, as well as his honesty and trustworthiness, which sits well below 50 percent. Bright spots for Trump include 53 percent support for the idea that he is a strong leader. Additionally, 67 percent said the Democratic Party, in its role as the opposition party, is out of touch with Americans, while 62 percent said the same about the Republican Party.