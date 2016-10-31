Poll: Clinton Unharmed by FBI News

Following FBI Director James Comey’s bombshell news Friday about new emails that could pertain to the investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private server, the presidential race hasn’t been dramatically changed, according to a new poll. The weekend Politico/Morning Consult poll suggests Clinton still maintains a 3 percentage-point lead over Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The poll shows a 46 percent to 43 percent two-way split and a 42 percent to 39 percent breakdown in a four-way race. In the latter, Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson measures at 7 percent and Green Party nominee Jill Stein comes in at 5 percent. The poll’s margin of error is within 2 percentage points. Before Friday’s news, Clinton was leading by the same amount in a four-way breakdown (3 points) and by 5 points in the two-way split. This weekend’s online poll measured 1,772 likely voters Saturday and Sunday, beginning one full day after Comey’s letter to the Senate announced the potential new evidence.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10