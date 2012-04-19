Poll: Condi Tops GOP VP List

CHEAT SHEET
Would Condi and Mitt make a good team? Republicans and conservative independents seem to think so, according to a new CNN poll released Wednesday in which former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice earned the most votes for preferred vice president (26 percent). Rick Santorum was second choice with 21 percent of the vote, while Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tied for third with 14 percent. Thirty-six percent of voters who didn’t consider themselves Tea Partiers voted for Rice, who has repeatedly said she’s not interested in the job.