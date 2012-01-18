Poll: Independents Sour on Obama

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Mr. President, you’ve got some explaining to do. A New York Times/CBS News Poll shows that independent voters are not satisfied with the president’s job performance on the economy and his reelection goals. Only 31 percent have a positive opinion about Obama, and two thirds don’t think he’s made any real economic progress. While Romney looks to be the Republican nominee, most independents haven’t fully formed an opinion on him. This is good news for Obama: Nearly 70 percent of Republican voters say they want more GOP candidate options.