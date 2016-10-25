Poll: Most Say Trump Won’t Accept Election Loss

CHEAT SHEET
About 70 percent of voters believe Hillary Clinton will be elected president and that Donald Trump will refuse to accept that outcome, according to a new national CNN/ORC poll conducted over the weekend. Additionally, the results show that more people have faith that the votes will be counted accurately and cast fairly than believed so in 2008. About 80 percent of people said that the losing candidate must accept the results and concede to the winner once vote counts have been certified. Ninety-three percent of Clinton’s base believe she'll win the candidacy, but only 57 percent of Trump’s supporters say they think he is the likely winner. The poll was conducted following last week’s third and final presidential debate in which Trump refused to say he’d accept the outcome in the event of a loss.