Poll: Obama ‘Too Liberal’

It’s apparently not inaccurate to call President Obama “divisive,” whether or not the blame lies with him. According to a new Gallup poll, he almost perfectly splits participants down the middle, with 51 percent saying his political views are “too liberal.” That’s a bigger percentage than those who believe either of the main GOP presidential candidates is “too conservative”—38 percent for Rick Santorum and 33 percent for Mitt Romney. This, Gallup says, could be because Obama is more familiar to Americans than either Santorum or Romney, and Republicans overwhelmingly believe Obama is too liberal (89 percent), while Democrats aren’t as certain about Santorum (50 percent) and Romney (55 percent). Despite this, 47 percent of the people still agree with Obama’s views.
