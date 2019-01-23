Poll: Only 7% of Voters Back Wall Funding to End Shutdown
THAT’S A NO
Only 7 percent of American voters surveyed support giving Donald Trump funding for his Mexico border wall to end the U.S. government shutdown, according to a new poll. The results of the poll, carried out for Politico and Morning Consult, reveal a series of damning numbers for the president, including those that show his disapproval rating at an all-time-high. Fifty-seven percent said they disapprove of Trump’s job performance, while 54 percent of voters blame Trump and Republicans on Capitol Hill for the government shutdown. While 43 percent of voters support the border wall, just 7 percent of voters said that they support dedicating funding to a border wall if it was the only way to end the government shutdown. And further bad news for the White House: The poll also shows that a majority of the respondents, 57 percent, believe it’s likely that Russia “has compromising information“ on Trump.