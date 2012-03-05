Poll: Primary Makes GOP Look Bad

As the primary election process drags on, Republican candidates look less and less appealing. A new study finds that the contest has left only one in 10 adults with a more favorable view of the Republican party, and 70 percent of those questioned could only come up with negative words to describe the primary race. "Unenthusiastic," "painful," "lesser of two evils," and "depressed" were among the words or phrases participants used. The poll specifically suggested that negative campaigning is responsible for creating a poor image of the candidates.