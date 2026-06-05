Donald Trump’s birthday night UFC event at the White House and the venue he constructed for it on the South Lawn are disliked by a majority of Americans.

Despite the 79-year-old president’s repeated boasts, new surveys from YouGov published on Friday show that his big bash on June 14 to mark the country’s 250th anniversary has not gone over well with ordinary Americans. Sentiment worsened when respondents were asked specifically about the outdoor arena that has been called “The Claw.”

When asked if they approved of the White House hosting the UFC event, only 17 percent of respondents said yes, while 51 percent said no. Among independents, 55 percent disapproved.

When asked about “building a temporary UFC arena” on the South Lawn, 57 percent opposed that move. The number of independents who felt the same was higher: 60 percent.

A majority of Americans oppose the UFC event on the White House South Lawn, a new poll shows. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

A follow-up question addressed Trump’s suggestion of making the arena permanent, an idea he floated this week while comparing it to the Eiffel Tower. Americans were more adamantly opposed to this than anything else.

The survey of 9,230 U.S. adults showed 73 percent objected to that idea. Only 1 out of 10 people approved. Republicans also resisted; 59 percent weren’t on board, while just 17 percent were.

Trump on Thursday seemed to put to rest the idea of making the arena permanent, claiming he had only “jokingly” mused about keeping it forever.

The president has not backed down on another project on White House grounds, however: the controversial ballroom that he tore down the East Wing to construct.

Also in the works is a proposed 250-foot triumphal arch across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial—one which could cause problems for air traffic, according to The New York Times.

When reached for comment about the public’s opinion on the UFC event next weekend, the White House criticized those who take issue with it.

“This will be one of the greatest and most historic sports events in history, and President Trump hosting it at the White House is a testament to his vision to celebrate America’s monumental 250th anniversary,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement. “Anyone who finds a problem with that clearly suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.”