Poll: Romney Loses RNC Bump

But what about Clint Eastwood’s popularity? A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Saturday showed that Mitt Romney’s bounce in the polls during the Republican National Convention has already evaporated. According to the latest installment of the four-day rolling poll, Romney was ahead of President Obama by two points on Thursday, and then by one point on Friday—but by Saturday, Obama led Romney 44 percent to 43 percent. Romney campaigned in Ohio on Saturday on the first day of the college-football season, saying Obama’s record is “zero and 23 million” since there are an estimated 23 million people out of work or under-employed. Meanwhile, Obama blasted the convention while campaigning in Iowa, calling it a “rerun” and something “you might have watched on black-and-white TV.”
