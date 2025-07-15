Poll Shows Musk’s ‘America Party’ Is a Threat to Trump

Elon Musk’s push to launch a new political party as his relationship with President Donald Trump exploded could be a threat to the president and his agenda.

New polling found that while most Americans have little appetite for a third political party funded by the world’s wealthiest person, the America Party would hurt Republicans in the midterms.

Musk posted about forming the America Party on X earlier this month as his feud with the president escalated. The tech billionaire went from blasting the massive GOP spending bill and government waste to even fueling Jeffrey Epstein accusations.

According to the poll conducted by the firm Echelon Insights, having the America Party on the ballot would take away support from Republicans next year. The poll was conducted July 10 to 14 of 1,084 registered voters.

Without a Musk-backed party candidate, the poll found Republicans had a one point lead 48 to 47 percent on a generic congressional ballot. Add the America Party to the mix and the Republican advantage is wiped out with Democrats leading 45 to 41 percent and the third party candidate receiving five percent.

The GOP holds a 220 to 212 majority in the House and a 53 to 47 seat majority in the Senate, helping Trump move his agenda.

While it will be a challenge for Democrats to flip the Senate with the 2026 map, the fight over the House majority is extremely competitive.

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly tried to downplay the bombshell breakup between Musk and Trump, but with a razor-thin majority in Congress, any rift could be detrimental for the already close 2026 fight.

Trump celebrated Elon Musk at the White House before his departure earlier this year, but the frustrated tech billionaire has since turned on the president with a slew of attacks online. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Trump administration backtracking on releasing the Epstein files this month has deepened the MAGA civil war with some once loyal Trump supporters turning their backs on the president.

Musk has been among those engaging with online followers furious over the Epstein debacle, which Democrats in Congress have also seized on.

Republicans blocked an amendment introduced by California Rep. Ro Khanna from moving forward on Monday night which would have demanded the release of the Epstein files. Only one Republican in the House Rules Committee, Rep. Ralph Norman, voted for it.

“Extremely troubling,” Musk wrote in response to a post on X about the vote. Should he continue to lean in on the Epstein files drama, it could further alienate some of the GOP base.

Democrats used the botched Epstein files release and the Trump administration’s miscalculation on the fallout as part of its line of attacks against Republicans this week.

At a Democratic House leadership press conference on Tuesday, Rep. Ted Lieu called for the release of the Epstein files. Others have been posting on social media about the late convicted sex offender and his ties to Trump.

“This is a case of the powerful protecting the powerful,” Lieu said. “We need to have those files released.”

Any way to bleed the GOP of some supporters is a victory for Democrats ahead of the midterms.

While the poll found the America Party would do more to hurt Republicans next year, it does not mean such third party candidates have a good chance of actually being elected.