Poll: Trump Crushing Rubio in Florida

Marco Rubio is getting trounced by Donald Trump in his own home state, according to a new Florida poll released Thursday from Quinnipiac University. The results show frontrunner Trump holding a 44-28 percent lead over second-place Rubio, the junior senator from the Sunshine State. “It’s hard to see how Sen. Rubio can win his party’s nomination without winning his home state,” said Quinnipiac poll director Peter A. Brown, underscoring the problem the numbers pose to Rubio’s chances as the anti-Trump candidate. Florida’s primary is set for March 15.