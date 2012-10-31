Poll: Voters Think Obama Will Win

CHEAT SHEET
A Gallup poll released Wednesday showed that 54 percent of Americans think President Obama will win reelection, while only 32 percent think Mitt Romney will take the White House. Eleven percent had no opinion. In the past four election cycles, Americans have accurately predicted the popular vote winner, although voters thought Al Gore would win in 2000 (he won the popular vote but lost the electoral college). But the poll was conducted prior to Hurricane Sandy, which analysts have warned throws an unknown element into the election. Polls released Tuesday showed a race that is far from over, with some surveys indicating Obama’s lead in Ohio is narrowing, but he could be gaining ground in Florida and Virginia.