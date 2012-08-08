CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    Campaign 2012 

    Polls Split in Three Key States

    AP Photo ; AFP / Getty Images

    The latest Quinnipiac University/New York Times/CBS Poll found Barack Obama and Mitt Romney practically tied in the three key swing states of Colorado, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Romney has a 5-point advantage in Colorado, but that lead is within the poll’s margin of error. Obama leads Romney by 4 points in Virginia, but that is also within the poll’s margin of error. The poll found that Obama had a statistically significant 6-point lead in Wisconsin, but that figure pales in comparison with the 14 percentage points he won the state by in 2008. In all three states, women felt that the president would do a better job on health care, while working-class voters in all the states said that Romney would do better with the economy.

    Read it at The New York Times