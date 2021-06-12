Rapper Polo G Arrested in Miami After He Drops New Album
‘driving while Black’
Rapper Polo G was arrested in Miami on Saturday on multiple charges, including battery on a police officer, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest with violence, Variety reports. The rapper, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was pulled over around 1 a.m., but it remains unclear whether police had lawful cause to do so. Bartlett allegedly hit an officer in the face multiple times when he was being handcuffed, and officials say the rapper shouted, “I will kill you, I swear I will use these fists to beat the shit out of you and knock your ass out.” In a now-deleted video, Bartlett’s mother explained that her son was driving with his younger brother in the car after an album release party. “They stopped them because they were driving while Black,” she said. “When I go and approach them to ask about my children, namely my minor son who’s 16, they tell us that if we don’t leave that they gon’ lock us up.”