Polymarket Accepting Bets on Kirk Shooting Investigation

Crypto-betting platform Polymarket is now tracking odds on whether Tyler Robinson, alleged shooter of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, acted alone or with the help of accomplices. Betting would appear to have opened on Friday evening, around 24 hours after police arrested Robinson, and roughly four days before prosecutors are expected to charge him with killing the conservative youth leader. Odds of Robinson being a “lone actor” started out at around 94%, but have fluctuated wildly amid intense and mounting speculation as to his possible motives, dropping to lows of 62% and evening out around 80% as of Sunday morning. If traders punting on the outcome of a murder investigation has left you shocked, don’t be. This is after all the same platform that’s reportedly seen users placing bets on everything from accused healthcare CEO-killer Luigi Mangione’s views on crypto, the supposed secret aliases of Elon Musk, how far the California wildfires would spread, AI being named 2024’s TIME Person of the year, whether Earth is actually flat, and if Trump would utter the word “tampon” during last year’s presidential campaign.

Latest odds on the same betting platform that last year brought you punts on whether Trump would utter the word "tampon" at one of his rallies. Polymarket