Pompeo Blames Russia as U.S. Formally Withdraws From Nuclear Pact
The U.S. has formally withdrawn from a nuclear treaty with Russia, with Secretary of State Mike Pomeo saying Russia “bears sole responsibility” for the disintegration of the pact made in 1987. The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) was signed by Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev during the Cold War and banned missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers. Earlier this year, the U.S. accused Russia of breaking the treaty by testing a new type of cruise missile—a claim which the Kremlin denied. Early Friday Pompeo wrote: “On Feb 2nd, 2019 the U.S. gave Russia six months to return to compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Russia refused, so the treaty ends today. The U.S. will not remain party to a treaty when others violate it.” Russia's foreign ministry also confirmed the INF treaty is ”formally dead.”