Pompeo: Giuliani ‘Doesn’t Speak’ for Trump on North Korea

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said that White House lawyer Rudy Giuliani “doesn’t speak for the administration” on North Korea, according to CNN. “I know Rudy. Rudy doesn’t speak for the administration when it comes to this negotiation and this set of issues,” Pompeo said when he was asked about Giuliani’s assertion that North Korea “begged” for the summit with Trump to be held after it was canceled. “I took him as being in a small room and not being serious about the comments,” Pompeo continued. “I think it was a bit in jest. We are focused on the important things.”