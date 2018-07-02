Pompeo to Meet With Kim Jong Un This Week

CHEAT SHEET
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang this week, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced on Monday. CNN reports that Pompeo will fly to North Korea on July 5th to meet with the North Korean leader as part of a continued effort to get the country to denuclearize. Reports have recently surfaced saying that North Korea is accelerating its production of enriched uranium and that its known nuclear bases are expanding. U.S. officials told NBC News that there is “unequivocal evidence” North Korea is “trying to deceive the U.S.” about their current nuclear production. This will be the third time Pompeo has traveled to North Korea for talks.